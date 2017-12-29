Kentucky RB gets hit with the dumbest ejection penalty ever in Music City Bowl

Apparently, refusing help up off the field is grounds for ejection -- or so says one ref in the Music City Bowl between Kentucky and Northwestern.

During the second quarter of the game, Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct for initiating contact with an official. After he was driven back on a negative run, Snell basically suggested that the official helping him up take his hands off of him.

Here's the play and the ejection.

First, the impact of the ejection can't be overstated. Snell leads the SEC with 18 rushing touchdowns and was just two yards off the lead (1,318) in the SEC. This isn't just losing a player, it's losing one of the top players in the conference.

Chances are Snell was frustrated with the result of the play (and maybe that he was being driven back despite the fact that the play had been blown dead). Unless Snell said something beyond egregious, this is a weak penalty. The referee's job is, among other things, to keep games under control. You don't always need to throw a flag for "initiating contact," especially when the player didn't technically initiate contact. Oftentimes, officials will issue warnings before throwing personal foul penalties later. A simple "relax" would have sufficed. Or letting it roll off his shoulders. Either one.