The No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) will try to re-establish dominance in their rivalry with Kentucky (4-0) when they square off on Saturday afternoon. Florida won 31 consecutive games in the series from 1987 to 2017, but it has lost three of the last five meetings. Kentucky has won the last two meetings, including a 26-16 road win last year. Florida has won three straight games this season after losing to Utah in its opener, while Kentucky remained unbeaten with its 45-28 win over Vanderbilt last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kentucky is favored by 1 point in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is set at 44 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has cruised to a 4-0 start this season, winning its fourth straight game by double digits when it beat Vanderbilt in a 45-28 final last week. The Wildcats have put their issues against Florida in the rearview mirror, winning two straight and three of the last four meetings. Florida has only notched one win its seven games outside of Gainesville under head coach Billy Napier.

Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary has thrown for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns, while running back Ray Davis leads the rushing attack with 314 yards and five touchdowns. Davis rushed for 122 yards in an upset win over Florida last year when he played for Vanderbilt. Kentucky is unbeaten against the spread in its last six games against Florida, and it has covered in five of its last seven games overall.

Why Florida can cover

While Florida has not been as dominant against Kentucky in recent years, it has still won 13 of its last 14 games in Lexington. The Gators have bounced back from a season-opening loss at Utah with a trio of impressive wins, including a 29-16 win against then-No. 11 Tennessee. They added a 22-7 win against Charlotte last week, highlighted by an impressive one-handed grab from star wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

The senior wideout leads Florida with 26 receptions for 362 yards and a touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per catch. Junior quarterback Graham Mertz has not thrown an interception since the loss to the Utes, racking up 951 yards and four touchdowns this season. Kentucky is still unproven, with its toughest game so far coming against Vanderbilt.

