Who's Playing

No. 5 Georgia @ Kentucky

Current Records: Georgia 3-0; Kentucky 2-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Kentucky Wildcats are heading back home. UK and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET Saturday at Kroger Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Wildcats came up short against the Missouri Tigers last week, falling 20-10. One thing holding UK back was the mediocre play of QB Terry Wilson, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 35 yards on nine attempts.

Meanwhile, UGA ended up a good deal behind the Alabama Crimson Tide when they played two weeks ago, losing 41-24. The losing side was boosted by RB James Cook, who caught four passes for one TD and 101 yards. Stetson Bennett's 82-yard touchdown toss to Cook in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

UK is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put UK at 2-3 and the Bulldogs at 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats enter the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for second in the nation. UGA is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off six times, good for 14th in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 17-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Kentucky in the last six years.