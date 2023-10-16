Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 2-5, Liberty 6-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Middle Tennessee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Williams Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, Middle Tennessee earned a 31-23 win over Louisiana Tech. The over/under was set at 53.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Middle Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Nicholas Vattiato, who threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns while completing 79.3% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Jaiden Credle, who rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Liberty put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their undefeated season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 31-13 win over Jacksonville State. The score was all tied up 10-10 at the break, but Liberty was the (much) better team in the second half.

Among those leading the charge was Quinton Cooley, who rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Cooley is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Kaidon Salter was another key contributor, throwing for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Middle Tennessee's win on Tuesday bumped their record up to 2-5. As for Liberty, their victory was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 6-0.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a big 13.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.