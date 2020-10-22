Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Liberty

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-3; Liberty 4-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Liberty Flames at 1 p.m. ET at Williams Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Golden Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the North Texas Mean Green three weeks ago, winning 41-31. Southern Miss can attribute much of their success to RB Frank Gore Jr., who rushed for one TD and 130 yards on 23 carries. This was the first time Gore Jr. has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 212 more yards than your opponent like Liberty did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They captured a comfortable 38-21 victory over the Syracuse Orange. Liberty's RB Shedro Louis was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 170 yards on ten carries. Louis put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Louis' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The wins brought Southern Miss up to 1-3 and Liberty to 4-0. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles come into the contest boasting the 14th most passing touchdowns in the nation at seven. The Flames have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fifth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 274.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 11-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.