LOOK: Alabama center gets engaged on field after winning national championship

It was a good night to be Bradley Bozeman

Alabama center Bradley Bozeman has life goals, and he's not about to waste time crossing them off his list. First, he wins a national title on Monday night in an insane finish, and then he goes for the heat check.

He finds his girlfriend and asks her if she wants to be his wife. Spoiler alert: she does.

There hasn't been a wedding date set, obviously, but Tua Tagovailoa better receive an invite.

