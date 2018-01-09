LOOK: Alabama center gets engaged on field after winning national championship
It was a good night to be Bradley Bozeman
Alabama center Bradley Bozeman has life goals, and he's not about to waste time crossing them off his list. First, he wins a national title on Monday night in an insane finish, and then he goes for the heat check.
He finds his girlfriend and asks her if she wants to be his wife. Spoiler alert: she does.
SHE SAID YES!!!— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 9, 2018
Congratulations, @bradboze75. #RollTidepic.twitter.com/AlnpKNPPNZ
There hasn't been a wedding date set, obviously, but Tua Tagovailoa better receive an invite.
