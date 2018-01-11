LOOK: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa defends Jalen Hurts in wake of fan hate

Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa replaced sophomore Jalen Hurts -- a man who has two losses in two years as Alabama's starter under center -- at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia on Monday night. The gutsy change by head coach Nick Saban gave the Crimson Tide a spark they desperately needed on offense.

Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winning, 41-yard strike in overtime to DeVonta Smith, to cap off a 13-point comeback and give Alabama the national championship.

He also flipped the script in what was likely to be an offseason quarterback battle, and is likely the favorite to win the job in 2018 over Hurts. But don't be so quick to lash out and criticize Hurts, because Tagovailoa has his back.

Tired of people not appreciating the fact that if this man led us to the National Championship. And for all the fans that are against Jalen, you against me too. You either WITH US or AGAINST US. Love you 2 🐐#BigBroLittleBro @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/ExjHAB7yHh — Tua Tagovailoa (@Tuaamann_) January 11, 2018

Hurts echoed the sentiments of Tagovailoa in his response.

💯🙏🏽Love You Too Lil Bro ! Proud Of You! #NationalChampions https://t.co/4sqdWVxlAJ — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 11, 2018

This exchange between the two quarterbacks shouldn't come as a surprise. Hurts had the same message for Tagovailoa when the true freshman tossed his first touchdown pass of the second half, and he was the first person to greet him on the sideline.

"It's been like that all year with me and him," a joyous Hurts said immediately after the game. "He had an opportunity to step up, and he did. He stepped up when his team needed him -- that's what he does. He's a ball player. I'm so happy for him, happy for this team."

That national championship Crimson Tide team was defined by its two quarterbacks. Without them, they might not be champs.