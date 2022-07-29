High school prospects have used live animals as props during their commitment ceremonies in the past, but four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell took it to another level with his commitment on Friday afternoon. Mizell, a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2023, announced his commitment to Florida with two baby alligators in his hands. Mizell chose the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee.

Mizell, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Boone High School in Orlando, Florida, made the announcement at his high school live on the 247Sports YouTube page.

Here's a look at the moment Mizell emerged from behind the banner with the two gators -- both of which had their mouths tied shut just in case things went sideways.

Mizell grew up a Florida fan since his parents both ran track for the Gators. In the end, it was the combination of the familiarty with the program and the optimism that first-year coach Billy Napier brings to the table that sealed the deal.

"It's really just the coaching staff," Mizell said, according to 247Sports. "They are all really cool and they have created a great environment. I really like what Coach Napier is doing and I can see him getting the program back to competing for national championships."

Mizell is the No. 148 overall player and the 16th-ranked wide receiver in the current recruiting cycle. He had 60 catches for 1,176 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons and boasts a 10.65-second 100-meter dash. Andrew Ivins, Southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Florida recruiting class:

One of the fastest wide receivers in the class of 2023 given long speed. Size is unverified, but looks to be over 6-foot-1 and gifted with longer limbs. The son of a former All-American sprinter who has also made a name for himself on the track having gone as low as 10.65 in the 100-meter dash and 46.99 in the 400-meter dash. Is quick to stem and stack defensive backs. Agile enough to create separation as he works his way up the field. Owns a surprisingly large catch radius and has shown that he can win 50-50 balls in some situations, but ability to simply catch the football without breaking stride more times than not might be the most promising attribute. Could probably make a living just running go routes one day, but has shown that he can also produce chunk plays via quick bubble screens, at least at the prep level.

Mizell is the 14th player to commit to Napier's Gators and is currently the highest-ranked prospect in the class. His commitment continues a surge for Napier on the recruiting trail, as Florida has secured nine commitments since June 26 and moved up to No. 14 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.