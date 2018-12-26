LOOK: Indianapolis Colts fly Tyler Trent to see Purdue compete in Music City Bowl

Tyler Trent has become a large part of the Purdue football program over the last two seasons, and now he'll be joining the team in Nashville for the Music City Bowl against Auburn.

Trent and his family were flown to the game as guests of the Indianapolis Colts and owner Jim Irsay. Trent's father, Tony, tweeted a photo of the family on the Colts plane Wednesday as they were headed to Nashville.

A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu — Tony Trent (@TonyTrent10) December 26, 2018

Trent is a former Purdue student and a huge fan of the Boilermakers football team. He suffers from osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that has now entered the terminal stage. He befriended Purdue coach Jeff Brohm last season, and has been a part of the Purdue football program since. He was present for the team's 49-20 upset over Ohio State earlier this season.

Earlier this week, Trent wrote an essay for the News-Press explaining what he's grateful for as he faces his last days.

Trent won't just be attending the bowl game, however, as he'll also be joining the team captains on the field for the coin toss. Purdue and Auburn will kickoff the Music City Bowl on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.