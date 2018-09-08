LOOK: Liberty punter ejected for extreme targeting vs. Army, and he clearly deserved it
This wasn't targeting as much as it was torpedoing by the Liberty punter
Targeting is one of the most controversial penalty calls in college football simply because, like pass interference, it's not always easy to delineate between a tackler targeting a ballcarrier, or the ballcarrier causing the targeting foul to occur.
And then, once in a while, it's clear as day.
This is not just targeting on Liberty's punter Aidan Alves, it's TARGETING. Alves didn't even attempt to use his arms; he just lowered his head like a ram fighting another ram for the right to mate with a female.
This is not just a technique that is 150 percent incorrect, it's dangerous to the ball carrier and the tackler himself.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
South Carolina vs. Georgia odds, picks
Stephen Oh is 7-0 on South Carolina games and just locked in a pick for Saturday
-
College football picks: Week 2 top games
A closer look at the top six games on the Saturday slate in Week 2 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 2: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 2 all Saturday long
-
Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer is on a 6-1 run and has simulated Oklahoma-UCLA 10,000 time...
-
Saturday viewer's guide for Week 2
Clemson at Texas A&M and USC at Stanford headline a busy Week 2 in college football
-
Ohio State vs. Rutgers pick, live stream
The Big Ten East Division rivals roll into the conference slate with 1-0 records