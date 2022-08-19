Oklahoma quarterback General Booty has one of the more unique names in sports. As a result, Booty is taking advantage of it with a new line of NIL merchandise called "More Than Just a Name" in addition to a partnership with the Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health.

"Ever since I was a young kid playing quarterback, my name has grabbed a lot of attention. I've always tried my best on the field and off to give people a reason to remember my name," Booty said in a mission statement on the merchandise website. "Based on the recent court's ruling allowing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, I wanted to use my name to support a great cause."

Booty, who is the nephew of former USC quarterback John David Booty, also stated that "More Than Just A Name" was created "to help children and their families who are going through some of the most difficult times in their lives." 20 percent of the proceeds from the merchandise for any online orders will be donated to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

The majority of the t-shirts that are being sold reference some sort of pun related to "Booty," and or Oklahoma fans, having one of the shirts could be downright hilarious.

Booty is set to enter his sophomore season with the Sooners after committing to the program in May 2022. He played at Tyler Junior College in 2021, where he led the NJCAA with 3,410 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. Booty had a game last season in which he threw for 528 yards and a mind-boggling eight touchdowns at the junior college level.