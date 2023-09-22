Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Current Records: Buffalo 0-3, Louisiana 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Louisiana are heading back home. They will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Louisiana will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, everything went Louisiana's way against UAB as they made off with a 41-21 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-0.

Louisiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Jacob Kibodi, who rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown, and Zeon Chriss, who rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Chriss' longest rush was for an incredible 80 yards. On the other side of the line, LB Cameron Whitfield wouldn't leave the quarterback alone and laid him out 2.5 times before the game was over.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Buffalo lost to Liberty on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 55-27.

Buffalo's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Cole Snyder, who threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

Buffalo will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Louisiana's win bumped their season record to 2-1 while Buffalo's loss dropped theirs to 0-3. We'll see if Louisiana can repeat their recent success, or if Buffalo bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Louisiana is a big 8.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.