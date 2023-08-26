Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: FIU 0-0, Louisiana Tech 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap on Saturday as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will host the FIU Panthers to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on August 26th at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Looking back to last season, FIU struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 4-8 record. Similarly, Louisiana Tech finished with a dismal 3-9 record.

FIU will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

FIU beat Louisiana Tech 42-34 in their previous matchup last October. The rematch might be a little tougher for FIU since the squad won't have the home-turf advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana Tech is a big 11-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 58.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana Tech has won 3 out of their last 4 games against FIU.