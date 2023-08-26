Who's Playing
FIU Panthers @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Current Records: FIU 0-0, Louisiana Tech 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap on Saturday as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will host the FIU Panthers to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on August 26th at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Looking back to last season, FIU struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 4-8 record. Similarly, Louisiana Tech finished with a dismal 3-9 record.
FIU will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.
FIU beat Louisiana Tech 42-34 in their previous matchup last October. The rematch might be a little tougher for FIU since the squad won't have the home-turf advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Louisiana Tech is a big 11-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 58.5 points.
Series History
Louisiana Tech has won 3 out of their last 4 games against FIU.
- Oct 28, 2022 - FIU 42 vs. Louisiana Tech 34
- Sep 20, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 43 vs. FIU 31
- Oct 22, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 44 vs. FIU 24
- Sep 26, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 27 vs. FIU 17