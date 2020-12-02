The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will look to continue their recent dominance over the North Texas Mean Green when they meet in a key Conference USA West Division matchup on Thursday. The Bulldogs have won two straight in the series and four consecutive games played at North Texas. Louisiana Tech will be back in action after having three straight games cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs (4-3) defeated UAB 37-34 on Oct. 31 in double overtime in their last game played, while the Mean Green (3-4) are coming off a 49-17 loss at Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

Kickoff from Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas, is set for 6 p.m. ET. Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series 11-7, including a 6-1 edge in games played in Denton. The Mean Green are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 66. Before making any Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas spread: North Texas -1.5

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas over-under: 66 points

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas money line: Louisiana Tech +100, North Texas -120

LT: Louisiana Tech is 55th in the nation in passing yards per game at 242.4

NT: The Mean Green has a top-five offense and is fifth nationally, averaging 536.9 yards per game

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

The Bulldogs are led by graduate transfer quarterback Luke Anthony, who has had a solid season so far. He leads the team in passing, completing 110 of 176 passes for 1,208 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times and has a rating of 140.0. He has also rushed for a score. He was a two-year captain at Abilene Christian, appearing in 11 of 12 games for the Wildcats last season, throwing for 2,525 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Adrian Hardy has opted out for the rest of the season and has declared for the NFL Draft. Hardy led the Bulldogs with 33 receptions for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore Smoke Harris takes over as the team's top receiver with 23 receptions for 223 yards and three scores. He had seven receptions in the Bulldogs' last game for 54 yards. His best game was a three-reception, 82-yard performance with two touchdowns in a loss at No. 22 BYU on Oct. 2.

Why North Texas can cover

The Mean Green have been in action the past two weeks and have had little trouble moving the football. Sophomore quarterback Jason Bean has taken over the offense and has completed 41 of 78 passes for 649 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions for a rating of 152.8. He also has rushed 30 times for 335 yards and five scores.

Senior wide receiver Jaelon Darden is the Mean Green's top weapon with a team-high 58 receptions for 882 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has had three games of double-digit receptions, including two 13-catch efforts in back-to-back weeks in October. Against Charlotte, he caught 13 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three TD receptions against Houston Baptist on Sept. 26.

