Who's Playing

Troy @ Louisiana

Current Records: Troy 6-2; Louisiana 4-4

What to Know

The Troy Trojans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Troy and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. The Trojans have a defense that allows only 17.63 points per game, so Louisiana's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Troy didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the South Alabama Jaguars last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 10-6 victory. Troy's RB DK Billingsley filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Louisiana lost to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road by a decisive 39-24 margin. Louisiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Michael Jefferson, who caught six passes for one TD and 179 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ben Wooldridge's 63-yard TD bomb to Jefferson in the second quarter.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. If their 6-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Troy's win lifted them to 6-2 while Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 4-4. Giving up four turnovers, the Ragin' Cajuns had had trouble holding onto the ball on Thursday. We'll see if Troy can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana and Troy both have two wins in their last four games.