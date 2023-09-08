There wasn't much drama Thursday night in Louisville's first home game under coach Jeff Brohm as the Cardinals eased past Murray State 56-0. Such a lopsided victory always allows for backups to see the field in garbage time, but the Cardinals took it to another level with all nine quarterbacks on the roster entering the game before the shutout was complete.

Starting quarterback Jack Plummer saw the bulk of the action and completed 16 of 22 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, but Brohm made it a point to let his other quarterbacks see action when it became clear that Louisville was headed for a rout. Four other quarterbacks -- Harrison Bailey, Brock Domann, Brady Allen and Pierce Clarkson -- also completed passes on night to bring the team total to 346 yards passing.

Backup Evan Conley and walk-ons Sam Vaulton, Sam Young and Travis Egan also saw action, with the walk-ons getting one snap apiece. The game marked the first time in school history that nine quarterbacks played and five different quarterbacks completed a pass.

"You know what, these guys work hard and we have nine," Brohm said after the game. "At that point in the game, you just want to take care of the ball, try and throw a small, little completion here and there to give them some love, but these guys work hard and we wanted to give them at least a snap.

"Of course, you are not going to have many games like this, so when you get an opportunity to get them in the game, I love having great teammates out there who work hard, are unselfish, don't ask for anything and the fact that they got on the field in game two was great to see."

Below is a breakdown of the five Louisville quarterbacks who recorded passing stats in the win:

Jack Plummer: 16 of 22, 247 yards, 1 TDs, 2 INTs

Harrison Bailey: 3 of 5, 51 yards, 1 TD

Brock Domann: 4 of 4, 34 yards

Brady Allen: 1 of 1, 7 yards

Pierce Clarkson: 1 of 2, 7 yards

Louisville is now 2-0 in its first season under Brohm, who played quarterback for the Cardinals in the early 1990s. Louisville previously defeated Georgia Tech in its season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The team returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 16 when it plays at Indiana.