Louisville TE Kemari Averett suspended indefinitely following arrest on domestic violence charge
Averett has been banned from all team activities, according to the school
Louisville tight end Kemari Averett was arrested on Monday night, receiving multiple charges following an incident where police allege he held a gun to his girlfriend's head and threatened to kill her. Averett has since pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and domestic violence (fourth-degree assault). According to the Courier-Journal, "police referred to the victim as Averett's girlfriend and said Averett is the father of her baby, but added that Averett 'has been denying he knows victim and it's not his baby.'" Police reports indicate that the incident was sparked by a missing laptop after Averett and the victim had studied together on Sunday night.
Louisville released a statement on Tuesday, indicating that Averett has been banned from team activities.
"Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation," coach Bobby Petrino said in the statement. "He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension."
Averett's next court date is set for Oct. 26. He's played in six games this season, starting four, recording eight catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
