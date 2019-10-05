Louisville vs. Boston College: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisville vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Louisville (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Louisville 2-2-0; Boston College 3-2-0
What to Know
Louisville has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for an ACC battle as Louisville and Boston College will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Cardinals had to settle for a 35-24 loss against Florida State two weeks ago. A silver lining for the Cardinals was the play of WR Dez Fitzpatrick, who caught seven passes for 133 yards and one touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Malik Cunningham's 74-yard TD bomb to Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Boston College and Wake Forest couldn't quite live up to the 69.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Boston College fell just short of Wake Forest by a score of 27-24. Boston College might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 41-34 win against Wake Forest when they last met September of last year.
The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
When the two teams last met in October of last year, the Cardinals lost to the Eagles by a decisive 38-20 margin. Maybe Louisville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a 5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
Louisville and Boston College both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Boston College 38 vs. Louisville 20
- Oct 14, 2017 - Boston College 45 vs. Louisville 42
- Nov 05, 2016 - Louisville 52 vs. Boston College 7
- Oct 24, 2015 - Louisville 17 vs. Boston College 14
-
