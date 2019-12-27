LSU vs. Oklahoma: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch LSU vs. Oklahoma football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 Oklahoma @ No. 1 LSU
Current Records: Oklahoma 12-1; LSU 13-0
What to Know
The LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. LSU and Oklahoma will compete for holiday cheer in the Peach Bowl on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. ET test. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Tigers skips in on 13 wins and Oklahoma on five.
When you finish with 201 more yards than your opponent like LSU did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Georgia Bulldogs as they made off with a 37-10 win. QB Joe Burrow had a stellar game for LSU as he passed for four TDs and 349 passing yards on 38 attempts in addition to picking up 41 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Sooners ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They won 30-23 over the Baylor Bears. The Sooners' WR CeeDee Lamb filled up the stat sheet, catching eight passes for 173 yards.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 13-0 and the Sooners to 12-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers come into the matchup boasting the most passing touchdowns in the nation at 49. Oklahoma has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 554.2 yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 76
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 Holiday Bowl odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated USC vs. Iowa 10,000 times.
-
2019 Bowl Games: Complete schedule
The college football bowl schedule has been set for the complete 2019-20 slate; check out all...
-
UNC vs. Temple, Military Bowl pick
The Tar Heels and Owls will finish their seasons in the Military Bowl on Friday
-
2019-20 College football bowl schedule
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
-
Best CFP semifinal bets lead Six Pack
The Process moves toward the new year with some picks for the final bowl games in 2019
-
Miss. State QB out after alleged fight
Shrader reportedly suffered a broken orbital bone ahead of Monday's Music City Bowl
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Wake Forest vs. Michigan State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Wake Forest vs. Michigan State football game