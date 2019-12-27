LSU vs. Oklahoma: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 4 Oklahoma @ No. 1 LSU

Current Records: Oklahoma 12-1; LSU 13-0

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. LSU and Oklahoma will compete for holiday cheer in the Peach Bowl on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. ET test. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Tigers skips in on 13 wins and Oklahoma on five.

When you finish with 201 more yards than your opponent like LSU did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Georgia Bulldogs as they made off with a 37-10 win. QB Joe Burrow had a stellar game for LSU as he passed for four TDs and 349 passing yards on 38 attempts in addition to picking up 41 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Sooners ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They won 30-23 over the Baylor Bears. The Sooners' WR CeeDee Lamb filled up the stat sheet, catching eight passes for 173 yards.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 13-0 and the Sooners to 12-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers come into the matchup boasting the most passing touchdowns in the nation at 49. Oklahoma has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 554.2 yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 76

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.