With the NFL draft in the rear view, all 32 teams have moved squarely into preparation mode for the 2024 season, with rookie minicamps underway across the league. Organized team activities and training camps will soon follow. Until then, here's a roundup of some notable moments -- many trivial, but still notable, considering this is the first time many clubs are actively on the grass together -- from ongoing camps:
Caleb Williams takes the field
Freshly named the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback for 2024, this year's No. 1 overall pick got a cart ride to the practice field sporting his brand-new No. 18 jersey, marking the start of a new era in Windy City.
Day 1 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mFWjv34UGN— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 10, 2024
Penix begins throwing with Falcons
Kirk Cousins is nearly full go for spring work, according to new head coach Raheem Morris, but in the meantime, his potential successor, No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr., is already showing off his left arm.
⚠️ Rookies at work ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KXhbOmt6zB— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 10, 2024
#Falcons QBs Coach T.J. Yates working with Michael Penix Jr. at rookie camp. pic.twitter.com/CXes4zYPqg— Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) May 10, 2024
Kingsbury works with McDaniels
New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had instructions for No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, the team's presumptive Week 1 quarterback, about a quick release in passing drills.
Kliff Kingsbury working with Jayden Daniels@JPFinlayNBCS @nbcwashington @Gio_Delfa #Commanders#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/lrYMbqo0JH— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) May 10, 2024
Marvin Harrison Jr. partakes in first Cardinals drills
Arizona has a new No. 1 wide receiver, and he's wearing No. 18 -- the same digits he donned at Ohio State -- while acclimating to coach Jonathan Gannon's squad out west.
Marvin Harrison Jr. practicing for the first time as a member of the #AZCardinals as rookie mini-camp begins pic.twitter.com/qiawiJ62Dt— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) May 10, 2024
Arnold debuts No. 0 jersey at Lions camp
Already a fan favorite for his outspoken personality, Terrion Arnold took his first reps in defensive-back drills for the Detroit Lions, sporting the No. 0 jersey that finally joined the NFL-approved lineup of numbers in 2023.
FIRST LOOK: Terrion Arnold wearing No. 0 during Lions rookie mini camp pic.twitter.com/K0y5s3fWC1— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) May 10, 2024
Keon Coleman works closely with Joe Brady
The expressive Buffalo Bills rookie, who could see a sizable role early at wide receiver, was getting plenty of instruction from the club's offensive coordinator, seemingly ahead of route-running practice.
Joe Brady and Keon Coleman were attached at the hip during today’s #Bills rookie mini camp #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QQsIgIi5Ll— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) May 10, 2024
Day 1 for Agent Zero.— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 10, 2024
Keon Coleman at #Bills rookie camp. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6s5c71djJw
Giants rookie credits Spider-Man for NFL acclimation
In maybe the coolest, transparent admission of the rookie camp cycle, second-round safety Tyler Nubin told reporters he's adjusting to the New York area thanks to his background playing Spider-Man video games.
Tyler Nubin has not spent time in New York City, but he knows some of the layout from playing Spider-Man 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DERYxaaIb0— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 10, 2024