With the NFL draft in the rear view, all 32 teams have moved squarely into preparation mode for the 2024 season, with rookie minicamps underway across the league. Organized team activities and training camps will soon follow. Until then, here's a roundup of some notable moments -- many trivial, but still notable, considering this is the first time many clubs are actively on the grass together -- from ongoing camps:

Caleb Williams takes the field

Freshly named the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback for 2024, this year's No. 1 overall pick got a cart ride to the practice field sporting his brand-new No. 18 jersey, marking the start of a new era in Windy City.

Penix begins throwing with Falcons

Kirk Cousins is nearly full go for spring work, according to new head coach Raheem Morris, but in the meantime, his potential successor, No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr., is already showing off his left arm.

Kingsbury works with McDaniels



New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had instructions for No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, the team's presumptive Week 1 quarterback, about a quick release in passing drills.

Marvin Harrison Jr. partakes in first Cardinals drills

Arizona has a new No. 1 wide receiver, and he's wearing No. 18 -- the same digits he donned at Ohio State -- while acclimating to coach Jonathan Gannon's squad out west.

Arnold debuts No. 0 jersey at Lions camp

Already a fan favorite for his outspoken personality, Terrion Arnold took his first reps in defensive-back drills for the Detroit Lions, sporting the No. 0 jersey that finally joined the NFL-approved lineup of numbers in 2023.

Keon Coleman works closely with Joe Brady

The expressive Buffalo Bills rookie, who could see a sizable role early at wide receiver, was getting plenty of instruction from the club's offensive coordinator, seemingly ahead of route-running practice.

Giants rookie credits Spider-Man for NFL acclimation



In maybe the coolest, transparent admission of the rookie camp cycle, second-round safety Tyler Nubin told reporters he's adjusting to the New York area thanks to his background playing Spider-Man video games.