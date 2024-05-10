Terrion Arnold is already making a name for himself in the NFL. The Detroit Lions' rookie cornerback recently made headlines by saying that the Raiders flipped a coin to determine whether to select him or tight end Brock Bowers during the NFL Draft. With that news story still making its rounds, Arnold provided another noteworthy moment during the first day of the Lions' rookie minicamp.

The second cornerback selected in this year's draft, Arnold alluded to his mother while describing his intensity on the football field.

"If my mom was a receiver, I'd jam her into the dirt," he said, via the Detroit News. "And she knows that."

While Arnold's quotes are generating a lot of attention, his ability as a football player shouldn't be forgotten. Arnold, who will wear No. 0 for the Lions, looked smooth during his first NFL practice. Arnold displayed his impressive hands that allowed him to pick off five passes during his final season at Alabama.

The Lions are surely hoping that Arnold will help them finish the job in 2024 after coming up just short of reaching the Super Bowl in 2023. Specifically, Detroit is counting on Arnold to improve what was the NFL's fifth-worst pass defense last year in terms of yards allowed through the air.