After a rookie season that can be summed up as solid, Bijan Robinson is planning to have a sophomore season that can be categorized as prolific. The Atlanta Falcons' second-year running back recently said that he feels that he will be used the way Christian McCaffrey currently is in San Francisco.

"I'm gonna be more of a runner that does everything else," Robinson said, via ESPN.

If Robinson is able to produce like McCaffrey, that would be good news for Robinson, the Falcons and anyone who drafts him in fantasy football. Last year, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 yards. He also caught 67 passes for 584 yards while scoring 21 touchdowns for the eventual NFC champions.

McCaffrey has long held the mantle as the NFL's most versatile back, so it makes sense that Robinson mentioned the 49ers' star while alluding to his desire to expand his game in 2024. If his rookie season is any indication of what he'll do this season, it's safe to say that Robinson is on his way to joining the conversation as one of the league's most complete backs.

As a rookie, Robinson rushed for 976 yards (while averaging an impressive 4.6 yards per carry) while catching 58 passes for 487 yards. Robinson scored eight total touchdowns while toting the rock 272 times.

Durability was another impressive of Robinson's game last season. He didn't miss a game as a rookie and started in all but one of the Falcons' contests.

It's clear that Robinson likes the system that is being implemented by new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who spent the previous two years as the Rams' quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator. In fact, Robinson's first season as an assistant coach with the Rams (2020) was the final year in Los Angeles for Todd Gurley, who had held the title as the NFL's most complete back before McCaffrey succeeded him.

Along with Robinson, the Falcons' revamped offense includes the offseason addition of Kirk Cousins, who threw a decent amount of passes to former Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook during their time together in Minnesota. Atlanta's solid receiving corps -- led by Drake London and Kyle Pitts -- should also open up more space for Robinson.

Health also appears to be on Robinson's side. On Monday, he participated in his first OTA session in a month after sustaining what he called a light ankle sprain. Robinson said that the injury had been lingering since last season.

"It was just like kind of feeling weird, like on the side," Robinson said of the ankle while adding that he feels close to 100%. "So, I was just trying to make sure I don't feel it at all before I come back in."