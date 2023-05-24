Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested Tuesday on reckless driving and speeding charges. He was booked by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and posted bond less than one hour later, according to The Athletic.

Rosemy-Jacksaint is the fourth Bulldogs player to be arrested on a driving-related charge this offseason and fifth since the start of the 2022 season.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was arrested March 1 ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft Combine and charged with reckless driving and street racing. The charges stemmed from a January incident involving team staffer Chandler LeCroy, who crashed her vehicle and died in the alleged street race, as did Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock.

Carter pled no contest to charges and was given 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and was required to complete a stand-mandated defensive driving course.

Willock's father filed a $40 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Georgia Athletic Association related to the deadly crash. The lawsuit alleges Carter had a "pattern of excessive speeding" as the player was previously previously cited for driving nearly 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on an Atlanta highway.

Linebacker Jason Dumas-Johnson was arrested for racing and reckless driving just five days before the incident that killed Willock, and wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette was arrested on multiple driving-related charges, including a DUI, earlier this month.

Last fall, defensive back Javon Bullard was also arrested on a DUI charge but never officially suspended for the incident.