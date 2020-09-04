The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Marshall Thundering Herd kick off their seasons on Saturday in an inter-division battle. The FCS Colonels went 7-5 last season, finishing fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 5-3 mark. The Herd were 8-5, going 6-2 in Conference USA and reaching the Gasparilla Bowl, where they lost to UCF 48-25. Both teams control the clock with the running games, with C-USA Player of the Year Brenden Knox carrying the load for Marshall. EKU will need to replace its top rusher, but it has viable options and an experienced offensive line.

Now, Hunt has studied Marshall vs. EKU from every angle. Here are the college football odds and trends for EKU vs. Marshall.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Marshall: Thundering Herd -24.5

Eastern Kentucky vs. Marshall over-under: 52.5

EKU: RB Alonzo Booth topped 50 yards in six games in 2019 and went over 100 twice.

MARSH: The Thundering Herd are 19-0 when scoring 28 points or more over the last three seasons.

Why Eastern Kentucky can cover

Hunt knows the Colonels have a stout line that excelled as last season progressed and can open holes for whoever is running. Top rusher Daryl McClesky is gone, but 250-pound junior Alonzo Booth, who rushed for 674 yards and 14 touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per carry in 2019, should be able to pick up the carries. Eastern Kentucky put up 205.5 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 20th in FCS, and the Colonels scored 27.9 points per game.

Three of the Colonels' five losses came on the road in 2019, but only one came by more than 12 points (a 42-0 loss to Louisville). Sophomore Parker McKinney, who started seven games last season and threw for 1,371 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, is expected to start at quarterback. On defense, star pass rusher Aaron Patrick is gone, but seven starters are back, including Steven Crowder, who had 9.5 sacks in 2019.

Why Marshall can cover

Hunt has seen the Thundering Herd's running game in action, and Knox became just the second sophomore to win C-USA's MVP honors. He rushed for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading the conference and ranking 16th in FCS. Knox will be running behind a line that returns four starters, and the Herd rushed for 193.4 yards per game last season. Marshall will be breaking in a new quarterback in Grant Wells, but he has a strong arm and solid targets.

Four of the top five wide receivers return from 2019, including Willie Johnson, who is a big play waiting to happen. He had just 13 receptions, but four went for touchdowns, and he averaged 26.8 yards per catch. The Marshall defense is led by its secondary and linebacker Tavante Beckett, who led C-USA with 121 tackles. Micah Abraham, who returned an interception for a touchdown in the bowl game, and Nazeeh Johnson make up the best safety duo in C-USA.

