Marshall vs. Old Dominion live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Marshall vs. Old Dominion football game
Who's Playing
Marshall (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)
Current Records: Marshall 2-3-0; Old Dominion 1-4-0
What to Know
Old Dominion lost both of their matches to Marshall last season, on scores of 35-3 and 42-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Old Dominion and Marshall will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Monarchs are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
Old Dominion scored first but ultimately less than Western Kentucky in their contest last week. Old Dominion took a hard 20-3 fall against Western Kentucky. QB Stone Smartt had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 3.89 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Marshall and Middle Tenn. couldn't quite live up to the 54.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Thundering Herd came up short against Middle Tenn., falling 24-13. The result was a vexing reminder to Marshall of the 34-24 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Oct. 5 of last year.
Old Dominion is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: STADIUM
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.16
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Marshall have won three out of their last four games against Old Dominion.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Marshall 42 vs. Old Dominion 20
- Oct 14, 2017 - Marshall 35 vs. Old Dominion 3
- Nov 05, 2016 - Old Dominion 38 vs. Marshall 14
- Oct 03, 2015 - Marshall 27 vs. Old Dominion 7
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 48 degrees.
