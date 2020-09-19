COVID-19 concerns at Memphis caused the postponement of its game vs. Houston that was originally scheduled for this weekend. Those concerns have caused another scheduling shakeup for next weekend. Memphis announced Saturday that its game at UTSA that was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, has been canceled. The Tigers scheduled a home game vs. Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 11 to make up for the loss of the Roadrunners.

Memphis did not indicate how many players tested positive for the novel coronavirus nor how many are unavailable due to quarantine protocols.

"While we project our quarantine and isolation numbers to improve next week, we felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes to make this decision now," Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement. "This also allows UTSA the most flexibility to find a replacement opponent."

The Tigers topped Arkansas State 37-24 in Week 1 -- Ryan Silverfield's first game as the permanent head coach. Their next game, at least as of now, is slated for Oct. 3 at SMU. UTSA is 2-0 after 51-48 double overtime win over Texas State on Sept. 12 and a 24-10 over those same Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday.

The cancellation of the UTSA-Memphis game brings the total number of games canceled or postponed since Week 1 to 18. That does not include games that were altered after the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West initially chose to postpone their fall football seasons.