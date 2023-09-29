Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Boise State 2-2, Memphis 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the Boise State Broncos at 4:00 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Memphis is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Memphis couldn't handle Missouri and fell 34-27. The loss put an end to Memphis' undefeated season.

Meanwhile, Boise State's game on Friday was all tied up 17-17 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past San Diego State 34-31. With that win, Boise State brought their scoring average up to 27.8 points per game.

Ashton Jeanty went supernova for Boise State, rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Jeanty's most play impressive was a 58 yard score in the second quarter. Eric McAlister also helped out with an impressive 90 receiving yards.

Boise State's win bumped their season record to 2-2 while Memphis' loss dropped theirs to 3-1.

Looking ahead, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both the two teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Tigers haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 436.8 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Broncos struggle in that department as they've been averaging 395.8 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.