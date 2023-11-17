Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: SMU 8-2, Memphis 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Two dominant signal callers in Preston Stone and Seth Henigan are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The SMU Mustangs and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as SMU comes in on six and Memphis on four.

SMU put the finishing touches on their sixth blowout victory of the season on Friday. They blew past North Texas 45-21. SMU was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaylan Knighton out in front who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.6 yards per carry. LJ Johnson Jr. was another key contributor, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, even though Charlotte scored an imposing 38 points on Saturday, Memphis still came out on top. Memphis secured a 44-38 W over Charlotte.

Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Henigan, who threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns, and Blake Watson, who gained 124 total yards and three touchdowns. Henigan has been hot recently, having posted 300 or more passing yards the last three times he's played. Chandler Martin made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

SMU pushed their record up to 8-2 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 52.3 points per game. As for Memphis, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as SMU and Memphis haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Mustangs command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 5.2 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 5.3 per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Saturday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

SMU skirted past Memphis 34-31 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for SMU since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SMU is a big 8-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 8 games against SMU.