Memphis vs. Navy: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Navy (away)

Current Records: Memphis 3-0-0; Navy 2-0-0

What to Know

Navy is 3-1 against Memphis since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Navy and Memphis will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Midshipmen and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard.

When you finish with 241 more yards than your opponent like Navy did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against East Carolina by a conclusive 42-10 score. QB Malcolm Perry went supernova for Navy as he rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Perry's 80-yard TD bomb to RB CJ Williams in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Tigers might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They claimed a resounding 42-6 win over South Alabama. With the Tigers ahead 23 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.

Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 2-0 and the Tigers to 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Navy rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. As for Memphis, they enter the contest with only 110 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Navy have won three out of their last four games against Memphis.