Memphis vs. Navy: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Memphis vs. Navy football game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Navy (away)
Current Records: Memphis 3-0-0; Navy 2-0-0
What to Know
Navy is 3-1 against Memphis since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Navy and Memphis will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Midshipmen and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard.
When you finish with 241 more yards than your opponent like Navy did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against East Carolina by a conclusive 42-10 score. QB Malcolm Perry went supernova for Navy as he rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Perry's 80-yard TD bomb to RB CJ Williams in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, the Tigers might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They claimed a resounding 42-6 win over South Alabama. With the Tigers ahead 23 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.
Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 2-0 and the Tigers to 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Navy rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. As for Memphis, they enter the contest with only 110 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Navy have won three out of their last four games against Memphis.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Navy 22 vs. Memphis 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - Memphis 30 vs. Navy 27
- Oct 22, 2016 - Navy 42 vs. Memphis 28
- Nov 07, 2015 - Navy 45 vs. Memphis 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
College football odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
Memphis vs. Navy pick, live stream
Memphis welcomes in Navy on Thursday for a huge American Athletic Conference opener
-
Memphis vs. Navy odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Memphis vs. Navy game 10,000 times.
-
Tua came 'really close' to USC transfer
Tagovailoa considered leaving Alabama in 2017 when he was backing up Jalen Hurts, but is glad...
-
Why Tua is the Heisman frontrunner
Brady Quinn joined the Cover 3 podcast to discuss Tua's strong start to the season
-
Scout's eye: ND defense shows grit
What we learned abut the Irish's hybrid defense in a throwback Saturday night against Georgia.