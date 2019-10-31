Memphis vs. SMU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 24 Memphis (home) vs. No. 15 SMU (away)

Current Records: Memphis 7-1; SMU 8-0

What to Know

SMU lost both of their matches to Memphis last season, on scores of 66-45 and 28-18, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. SMU and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. The Mustangs are coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

Last Thursday, SMU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Houston 34-31. The over/under? 65. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

SMU's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Clayton Tune and embarrassed Houston's offensive line for a total of seven sacks for a loss of 63 yards. Leading the way was S Patrick Nelson and his 2.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Memphis dodged a bullet, finishing off Tulsa 42-41. RB Kenneth Gainwell had a stellar game for Memphis as he rushed for 149 yards and three TDs on 24 carries. Gainwell put himself on the highlight reel with a 62-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Gainwell's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Their wins bumped the Mustangs to 8-0 and the Tigers to 7-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mustangs come into the contest boasting the sixth most overall touchdowns in the league at 44. The Tigers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 38 overall touchdowns, good for ninth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mustangs.

Over/Under: 72

Series History

Memphis have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.