Memphis vs. SMU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Memphis vs. SMU football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Memphis (home) vs. No. 15 SMU (away)
Current Records: Memphis 7-1; SMU 8-0
What to Know
SMU lost both of their matches to Memphis last season, on scores of 66-45 and 28-18, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. SMU and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. The Mustangs are coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
Last Thursday, SMU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Houston 34-31. The over/under? 65. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
SMU's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Clayton Tune and embarrassed Houston's offensive line for a total of seven sacks for a loss of 63 yards. Leading the way was S Patrick Nelson and his 2.5 sacks.
Meanwhile, Memphis dodged a bullet, finishing off Tulsa 42-41. RB Kenneth Gainwell had a stellar game for Memphis as he rushed for 149 yards and three TDs on 24 carries. Gainwell put himself on the highlight reel with a 62-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Gainwell's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Their wins bumped the Mustangs to 8-0 and the Tigers to 7-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mustangs come into the contest boasting the sixth most overall touchdowns in the league at 44. The Tigers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 38 overall touchdowns, good for ninth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mustangs.
Over/Under: 72
Series History
Memphis have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 28 vs. SMU 18
- Nov 18, 2017 - Memphis 66 vs. SMU 45
- Nov 05, 2016 - Memphis 51 vs. SMU 7
- Nov 28, 2015 - Memphis 63 vs. SMU 0
