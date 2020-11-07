Who's Playing

South Florida @ Memphis

Current Records: South Florida 1-5; Memphis 3-2

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.17 points per contest. They will take on the Memphis Tigers at noon ET Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial after a week off. The Bulls stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

South Florida has to be hurting after a devastating 42-13 defeat at the hands of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 42-13 by the third quarter. QB Noah Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for South Florida and threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 150 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Memphis was pulverized by the Cincinnati Bearcats 49-10 last week. WR Tahj Washington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught two passes for one TD and 104 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Brady White's 92-yard TD bomb to Washington in the first quarter.

South Florida have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

South Florida is now 1-5 while the Tigers sit at 3-2. The Bulls are 0-4 after losses this year, Memphis 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.95

Odds

The Tigers are a big 17-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won two out of their last three games against South Florida.