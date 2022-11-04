Who's Playing

No. 25 UCF @ Memphis

Current Records: UCF 6-2; Memphis 4-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Memphis Tigers are heading back home. They will take on the UCF Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium after a week off. The Tigers have some work to do to even out the 1-5 series between these two since September of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

Memphis came up short against the Tulane Green Wave last week, falling 38-28. Memphis was down 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Seth Henigan, who passed for three TDs and 312 yards on 41 attempts in addition to picking up 42 yards on the ground. Henigan's 55-yard touchdown toss to WR Eddie Lewis in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UCF beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 25-21 on Saturday. RB RJ Harvey was the offensive standout of the game for UCF, punching in two rushing touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came with 0:54 left to play to put UCF in the lead for good.

The Knights' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Bearcats' offensive line to sack QB Ben Bryant four times for a total loss of 41 yards. Leading the way was DL Tre'mon Morris-Brash and his two sacks. Morris-Brash now has six sacks this season.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Currently 2-5 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, UCF is 4-2 ATS.

UCF's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 4-4. Giving up four turnovers, Memphis had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Knights can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCF have won five out of their last six games against Memphis.