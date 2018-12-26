Miami QB Malik Rosier to start Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin, N'Kosi Perry available
Perry's social media presence has landed him in hot water twice this season
A sexually-explicit video reportedly featuring Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry put his status for the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl against Wisconsin in doubt. For the start of the game, at least, the Hurricanes are going with a more experienced option. Coach Mark Richt told reporters on Wednesday that senior Malik Rosier would start in the bowl game but also confirmed that Perry is not suspended and would be available for action.
"He's not suspended," Richt said via the Miami Herald. "He is available to play as of right now, but we feel like Malik was the guy that's going to give us the best shot."
The video in question was uploaded to Perry's Snapchat account following Miami's win over Toledo on Sept. 15, and for reasons unknown, resurfaced earlier this month.
"We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes," a UM spokesman said in a statement to The Miami Hurricane. "The video has been removed and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM."
The incident was the second time this season Perry was involved with a questionable online video. Perry was also seen in a video on Instagram flashing a wad of cash while riding in a car this past October.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound freshman has played in 10 games in 2018 and threw for 1,089 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 158 yards and one score on the ground.
