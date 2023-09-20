Miami tight end Cam McCormick filed a petition with the ACC on Tuesday in hopes of receiving a ninth year of eligibility in 2024. The 25 year old started his college career at Oregon and spent seven years with the Ducks program. The request had previously been approved by the Pac-12 before he transferred to Miami.

McCormick is currently tied with Northern Illinois' Kyle Pugh for the longest college football tenure in FBS history. No player has ever been granted nine seasons of eligibility.

McCormick redshirted his true freshman season at Oregon, then garnered significant playing time his second year on campus. He would suffer a broken ankle during his redshirt sophomore campaign that required multiple surgeries, sidelining him for nearly three years.

McCormick returned to the field last year, playing in all 13 games for the first time in his career. He caught 10 passes for 66 yards and three touchdowns, including a crucial score in the Ducks' win at Ohio State. His career totals include 20 catches for 197 yards and four touchdowns.

McCormick says his extended college tenure isn't a daily topic of conversation.

"On the field you're in your own zone," McCormick told 247Sports. "At the end of the day, we're just playing football. I think it comes up outside of football. It just depends, like, 'Oh hey, I've read about your story.' But it's not really a big deal. People don't really [bring it up], other than people who don't know the story."

No. 20 Miami is in the midst of a 3-0 start in Mario Cristobal's second season with the school. The Hurricanes travel to face Temple on Saturday.