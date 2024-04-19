College football is known for its rapid roster turnover, but few programs have as much talent to replace as the Michigan Wolverines heading into 2024. The revamping of the national champions is left in the hands of new head coach Sherrone Moore after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. Fans will get their first chance to see some of the progress on Saturday when the 2024 Maize vs. Blue Game kicks off in Ann Arbor at noon ET.

The Wolverines could have a record number of players picked in the 2024 NFL Draft, and replacing them all is the challenge. All eyes, in particular, will be on the quarterback battle as five players are vying to be the replacement for J.J. McCarthy.

Insight on the Michigan quarterback battle

McCarthy will likely be picked early in the 2024 NFL Draft and replacing his efficiency will be tough after he completed 72.3% of his passes for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions as a junior in 2023.

Michigan has a potentially dynamic option to replace him, however, in Alex Orji. The Wolverines used him as a runner in some of their biggest moments last season as he took multiple carries against Ohio State, in the Big Ten Championship Game and both playoff matchups. That part of his game is strong, but with just one career pass attempt, the Maize vs. Blue Game will be a chance for him to show off his arm.

The job is far from guaranteed for him though. Jayden Denegal, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren and true freshman Jadyn Davis are all in the mix as well. Tuttle has the most experience, while Davis, the No. 9 QB in the 2024 class according to 247Sports, might have the most long-term upside.

Michigan's defense looks to remain elite under new staff

The defensive side will feature a lot of staff change under new coordinator Wink Martindale. Martindale replaces Jesse Minter, who followed Harbaugh to the NFL. Martindale's three key assistants -- defensive line coach Greg Scruggs (Wisconsin), linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary (Tennessee) and defensive back coach LaMar Morgan (Louisiana) -- all coached elsewhere last year.

Michigan ranked first in total defense last season and sixth in 2022, so keeping that dominance rolling will be key, especially with massive personnel changes on offense. Though there are some losses to overcome on this side of the ball as well, Michigan returns future NFL prospects such as cornerback Will Johnson and defensive linemen Will Graham and Kenneth Grant, so there's a foundation on this side that could carry the team in 2024.

