Who's Playing

C. Michigan Chippewas @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: C. Michigan 0-0, Michigan State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will host the C. Michigan Chippewas to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 1st at Spartan Stadium.

These teams both struggled last season when it came to snagging interceptions. C. Michigan were ranked 126th in the nation, with four over the course of the season. Michigan State, meanwhile, were ranked 131st with two.

Looking back to last season, C. Michigan struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 4-8 record. Similarly, Michigan State didn't have their best season, finishing 5-7.

C. Michigan will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 14-point underdog. They finished last season with a mediocre 4-8 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

C. Michigan is expected to open their campaign with a loss, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 2-4 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,533.43. Michigan State will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 3-1 as such last season.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 14-point favorite against C. Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won both of the games they've played against C. Michigan in the last 8 years.