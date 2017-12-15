Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State, Camellia Bowl: Prediction, pick, live stream

The Dec. 16 bowl slate wraps up with the Camellia Bowl, a traditionally fun game -- well, as "traditionally" as a four-year-old bowl can be -- that serves as a perfect night cap for the busy day of college football. The previous three editions of this game have been decided by five points or less. Though this has previously been a #MACtion vs. #FunBelt matchup, the arrival of Middle Tennessee marks Conference USA's first appearance.

Arkansas State has the top scoring offense in the Sun Belt and coach Blake Anderson is a coach on the rise, so sit back and enjoy some fun to end one of the busiest bowl days of the season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Cramton Bowl -- Montgomery, Alabama

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Middle Tennessee: Goodness, have the Blue Raiders been banged up this year. Brent Stockstill and Richie James have been one of the most underrated quarterback-receiver duos in the game, but Stockstill missed a good portion of the season with a cracked sternum and separated collarbone, while James missed most of the season with a collarbone injury of his own. When Stockstill is in, however, the offense has come alive.

Arkansas State: Quarterback Justice Hansen anchors a high-scoring attack and has amassed just over 4,018 yards of total offense throughout the season. If you're interested in catching one of the better quarterbacks in the Group of Five conferences, keep your eye on the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Sun Belt selection.

Prediction



Neither team has been great against the spread, but Arkansas State is 5-2 as a favorite while Middle Tennessee is 1-4 as an underdog. Given the small spread and Arkansas State's ability to score in volume, go ahead and take the Red Wolves to cover. Pick: Arkansas State -3.5