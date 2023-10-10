The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders seek their third consecutive home win in the all-time series when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a Conference USA showdown on Tuesday. MTSU (1-5, 0-2) lost its first home meeting with Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-1) in 1984 but posted a 49-21 victory in 2000 and edged the Bulldogs 38-34 in 2016. The Blue Raiders enter with a three-game losing streak, while Louisiana Tech has dropped three of its last four contests this season.

Kickoff at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Blue Raiders are 3-point favorites in the latest Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Blue Raiders -3

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 54 points

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Blue Raiders -152, Bulldogs +127

MTSU: The Blue Raiders are 1-5 against the spread this season

LT: The Under has hit in five of the Bulldogs' last seven road games

Why Middle Tennessee can cover

The Blue Raiders are hoping for another strong performance from quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, who set a career high with 408 passing yards in last week's 45-30 loss to Jacksonville State. With that effort, the redshirt sophomore became just the seventh player in school history to throw for 400 yards and first since Brent Stockstill amassed 407 on Sept. 8, 2018 against UT Martin. Vattiato has eclipsed the 200-yard mark nine times in 14 career games.

Vattiato threw a pair of touchdown passes in last Wednesday's defeat to Elijah Metcalf, who leads MTSU with three scoring catches after recording only two in 17 games over his first two seasons. The redshirt sophomore wideout, who finished with a career-high 115 receiving yards, also tops the Blue Raiders with 31 receptions and 350 yards. Redshirt junior Justin Olson hit the century mark against Jacksonville State as well, hauling in nine passes for a personal-best 124 yards, while junior Holden Willis gained 97 yards on four receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 in the all-time series with last season's 40-24 home triumph over Middle Tennessee. Receiver Cyrus Allen was one of Louisiana Tech's top offensive performers in the victory as recorded the second 100-yard effort of his freshman campaign, hauling in four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Allen is second on the club this year with 19 catches, 349 yards and two TD receptions.

Wideout Smoke Harris tops the Bulldogs in 2023 with 48 receptions, 485 yards and three scoring catches. The redshirt senior, who gained 17 yards on three receptions against the Blue Raiders last season, finished with 11 receptions for 117 yards in Thursday's loss to Western Kentucky. Senior running back Tyre Shelton led Louisiana Tech's ground attack last week, rushing 21 times for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

