Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2018 Quick Lane Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 8-3

The 2018 Quick Lane Bowl features powerful rushing attacks as the Minnesota Golden Gophers battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. ET from Ford Field. Georgia Tech (7-5) boasts the nation's top-ranked rushing attack with 335 yards per game, while Minnesota (6-6) compiled 466 rushing yards in its past two wins to become bowl-eligible. The Quick Lane Bowl 2018 will be the last game for Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson, who has announced his resignation following 11 seasons at the helm. The Yellow Jackets are 5.5-point sportsbook favorites, and the over-under for total points scored is 57 in the latest Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech odds. Before you make any 2018 Quick Lane Bowl picks and predictions, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He has had another strong year, hitting 61 percent of his spread selections for SportsLine members. He heads into bowl season on a blistering 20-6 run with his against the spread picks.

What's more, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these programs and boasts a record of 8-3 on picks involving Minnesota or Georgia Tech. In Week 10, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Purdue (-10.5) was due for a letdown spot when it visited Minnesota coming off a last-minute win against Iowa. He recommended a strong play on the underdog Golden Gophers, and they dominated from the outset in a 41-10 outright victory. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has analyzed Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech from every angle and has released a confident point-spread pick that is only available at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Gophers are eager to finish off an uneven season by earning a bowl win in their second season under coach P.J. Fleck. They have one of the youngest rosters in the country among Power Five programs, and that youth was reflected in wildly inconsistent play that was perplexing at times and impressive at others.

They have a win over Mountain West champ Fresno State and also notched blowouts over Purdue and rival Wisconsin. But they were also blown out by Maryland, Nebraska and Illinois -- all non-bowl teams -- by an average of 26 points.

Minnesota was inexperienced at the most important position, but managed to reach a bowl game despite playing two freshmen at quarterback. Tanner Morgan took over for an injured Zack Annexstad down the stretch and was solid in key spots.

But just because the Gophers have a high ceiling doesn't mean they'll cover the Quick Lane Bowl spread against a Georgia Tech team that has won four of its past five games.

The Yellow Jackets started 3-4, a stretch that included three straight losses and three defeats by double-figures. But they recovered to win four straight, with road wins against North Carolina and Virginia Tech, followed by home victories against Miami and Virginia.

The difference came from increased production on offense, as the Yellow Jackets averaged 36 points per game during the winning streak, which ended with a season-ending loss to rival Georgia. Tech's triple-option attack has led to eight players reaching 100 rushing yards, topped by quarterback TaQuon Marshall with 896 and 11 scores.

Nagel has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has unearthed a critical x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Josh Nagel's pick for the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl, all from the senior analyst who's 8-3 on picks involving these two teams, and find out.