The Missouri Tigers will begin their third season under head coach Eli Drinkwitz when they host Louisiana Tech on Thursday night. Missouri is replacing its starting quarterback and running back from last season, along with its top three defensive tackles. Louisiana Tech made a coaching change after last season, hiring Sonny Cumbie to replace long-time coach Skip Holtz.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 61.5.

Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Missouri -20.5

Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 61.5 points

Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Missouri -1400, Louisiana Tech +800

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri might be replacing it starting quarterback and running back, but it is in a much better position than Louisiana Tech to open the season. The Bulldogs are playing under a first-year head coach and a new quarterback. Their defense was among the worst in college football last season, and they only covered the spread once in their final seven games.

The Tigers have a solid replacement at running back, and quarterback Brady Cook was able to get valuable playing time in the bowl game. They are going to have a size advantage up front on both sides of the ball, which will make it difficult for Louisiana Tech to keep pace. Missouri covered the spread in four of its final five games last year, giving the Tigers some momentum heading into this season.

What Louisiana Tech can cover

This is a large spread for a Missouri team that has to answer some questions at several key positions on offense. The Tigers relied heavily on their star running back last season, but he is no longer on the roster. They are also replacing their starting quarterback, so it will be difficult for them to get the offense rolling in Week 1.

Louisiana Tech made a splash in the transfer portal when it was able to snag former TCU quarterback Matthew Downing. He is working alongside several returning wide receivers and has an offensive-minded head coach at the helm. The defense returns most of its key production as well, so that unit is expected to take a step forward this season.

