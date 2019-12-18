National Signing Day 2019: Four-star QB CJ Stroud chooses Ohio State over Georgia
The Buckeyes have their next blue-chip quarterback for the future
Ohio State's quarterback depth chart just got a little bit better on National Signing Day. The Buckeyes got a commitment from four-star quarterback CJ Stroud on Wednesday. Stroud, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, chose Ohio State over Georgia. Both schools were heavily in the mix for the blue-chip signal caller, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds. He's considered the No. 2 pro style quarterback in the 2020 class and the No. 10 recruit from California.
Though Stroud visited Ohio State earlier this month, his late November visit to Athens was "a real eye opener" per 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong. " I think that they've done a good job of recruiting him. (Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach James) Coley's been out there (to visit Stroud)," Wiltfong said.
Stroud's announcement underscores that while some signing day commitments are little more than formalities, his truly came down to the wire. Now with Ohio State, Stroud will sit behind Justin Fields for at least one more year before competing for an opportunity to start for the Buckeyes. It's a nice pickup for coach Ryan Day as he continues to build out his quarterback room.
