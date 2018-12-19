National Signing Day: Five-star linebacker Nakobe Dean chooses Georgia over Alabama, Ole Miss

Five-star inside linebacker Nakobe Dean held a plethora of offers heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, especially within the SEC, but ultimately, the Horn Lake, Mississippi, native chose to take his defensive talents to Georgia. Dean chose Georgia over Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and a host of SEC schools.

While Dean has all the physical tools you're looking for in a top-rated defensive player at 6-foot, 220 pounds, his instincts at the inside linebacker position tend to be lauded the most and may lead to him potentially making an instant impact on the field for the Bulldogs sooner rather than later next season.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Dean ranks as the top inside linebacker in the country, and is the top-rated prospect from the state of Mississippi. When it came down to it, though, Dean firmly believed that Georgia was the best option for his future.

