National Signing Day: Five-star linebacker Nakobe Dean chooses Georgia over Alabama, Ole Miss
Dean ranks as the No. 14 overall prospect in the class of 2019
Five-star inside linebacker Nakobe Dean held a plethora of offers heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, especially within the SEC, but ultimately, the Horn Lake, Mississippi, native chose to take his defensive talents to Georgia. Dean chose Georgia over Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and a host of SEC schools.
While Dean has all the physical tools you're looking for in a top-rated defensive player at 6-foot, 220 pounds, his instincts at the inside linebacker position tend to be lauded the most and may lead to him potentially making an instant impact on the field for the Bulldogs sooner rather than later next season.
According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Dean ranks as the top inside linebacker in the country, and is the top-rated prospect from the state of Mississippi. When it came down to it, though, Dean firmly believed that Georgia was the best option for his future.
What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Use the code ESD18 to get your first month for $1!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Early Signing Period live updates
Live updates all day as college football's top prospects make decisions during the Early Signing...
-
'19 college football recruiting rankings
See how your favorite team stacks up nationally during the early signing period
-
Bama gets 4-star OL Evan Neal
The Crimson Tide just got better along the offensive line
-
College football bowl picks, best sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times
-
Ohio vs SDSU pick, live stream
Ohio and San Diego State are playing for the first time ever in football
-
5-star RB Trey Sanders chooses Alabama
Sanders ranks as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2019