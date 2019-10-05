Navy vs. Air Force live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Navy vs. Air Force football game
Who's Playing
Navy (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: Navy 2-1-0; Air Force 3-1-0
What to Know
Air Force will square off against Navy at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Air Force is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Falcons strolled past San Jose State with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 41-24. No one put up better numbers for Air Force than FB Taven Birdow, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Birdow has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, if Navy was riding high off their 42-10 takedown of East Carolina three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Navy came up short against Memphis, falling 35-23. Navy might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 22-21 victory against Memphis when they last met September of last year.
Air Force's win lifted them to 3-1 while Navy's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Midshipmen enter the game with 344.70 rushing yards per game on average, good for best in the nation. The Falcons are not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the second most rushing yards per game in the league at 332.80. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Midshipmen.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Navy and Air Force both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Air Force 35 vs. Navy 7
- Oct 07, 2017 - Navy 48 vs. Air Force 45
- Oct 01, 2016 - Air Force 28 vs. Navy 14
- Oct 03, 2015 - Navy 33 vs. Air Force 11
Watch This Game Live
-
