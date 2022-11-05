Who's Playing

No. 20 Wake Forest @ No. 21 NC State

Current Records: Wake Forest 6-2; NC State 6-2

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the NC State Wolfpack at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. If the game is anything like Wake Forest's 45-42 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Demon Deacons' and the Louisville Cardinals' contest on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Wake Forest was thoroughly outmatched 35-7 in the second half. Wake Forest found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 48-21 punch to the gut against U of L. Wake Forest was down 48-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Jahmal Banks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, NC State won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Virginia Tech Hokies 22-21. WR Thayer Thomas and QB MJ Morris were among the main playmakers for the Wolfpack as the former caught ten passes for two TDs and 118 yards and the latter passed for three TDs and 265 yards on 29 attempts.

The Demon Deacons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

NC State's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 6-2. Giving up six turnovers, Wake Forest had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if NC State can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a 5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wake Forest have won four out of their last seven games against NC State.