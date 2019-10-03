Nebraska vs. Northwestern: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 3-2-0; Northwestern 1-3-0
What to Know
Northwestern is 3-1 against Nebraska since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Northwestern and Nebraska will face off at 4 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
On Saturday, Northwestern came up short against Wisconsin on Saturday, falling 24-15. Northwestern was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Wisconsin apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in October of last year.
Meanwhile, Nebraska was averaging 38 points per game entering their contest on Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Ohio State. The Cornhuskers were dealt a punishing 48-7 defeat at the hands of Ohio State. Nebraska was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Northwestern is 13th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 7 on the season. But Nebraska enters the matchup having picked the ball six times, good for eighth in the the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Northwestern have won three out of their last four games against Nebraska.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Northwestern 34 vs. Nebraska 31
- Nov 04, 2017 - Northwestern 31 vs. Nebraska 24
- Sep 24, 2016 - Nebraska 24 vs. Northwestern 13
- Oct 24, 2015 - Northwestern 30 vs. Nebraska 28
