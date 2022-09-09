The North Carolina Tar Heels will try to recover physically and emotionally from their 63-61 win over Appalachian State when they travel to Atlanta for a matchup with Georgia State on Saturday afternoon. UNC gave up 40 points to the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter, but they ultimately held on for the win. Georgia State held a 14-12 lead over South Carolina in the third quarter last week before allowing 23 consecutive points down the stretch.

Georgia State vs. North Carolina spread: UNC -7.5

Georgia State vs. North Carolina over/under: 68 points

Why Georgia State can cover

Georgia State could be undervalued in this game after a deceptive final score in Week 1. The Panthers took a 14-12 lead in the third quarter at South Carolina before allowing some late scores, causing the score to look worse than it actually was. They will be motivated for a rare home game against a Power Five team on Saturday.

North Carolina is going to be mentally and physically exhausted after playing a thriller against Appalachian State last week. The Tar Heels are also on the road against a Sun Belt Conference opponent for the second week in a row, making this a trap game. They have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina was expected to take a step back on offense this season, but that has certainly not been the case through the first two weeks of the year. The Tar Heels put up 56 points on Florida A&M in their season opener before rattling off 63 points against Appalachian State last week. Their defense might be a concern, but Georgia State does not have the weapons to take advantage of that weakness.

The Tar Heels dominated this matchup last season, rolling to a 59-17 win at home. Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns against Appalachian State, leading an offense that put up 567 yards. North Carolina has covered the spread in five of its last seven September games.

