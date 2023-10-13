No. 25 Miami (4-1) will try to bounce back from a frustrating loss when it travels to No. 12 North Carolina (5-0) on Saturday evening. The Hurricanes were in a position to run the clock out against Georgia Tech last week, but they chose to run the ball, which resulted in a turnover and an ensuing Yellow Jackets touchdown. UNC, meanwhile, improved to 5-0 with a 40-7 win over Syracuse last week. The Tar Heels are one of four ACC teams unbeaten in league play entering Week 7.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. UNC is favored by 3.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is set at 57 points, per SportsLine consensus.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) spread: North Carolina -3.5

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) over/under: 57 points

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) money line: North Carolina: -181, Miami (FL): +153

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina had a close call against Appalachian State in Week 2, but it has won its other four games by at least two touchdowns. The Tar Heels cruised to a 40-7 win over Syracuse last week, easily covering the 9.5-point spread. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 33 of 47 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Orange, while rushing for 55 yards and a score.

Maye has racked up 1,629 passing yards and eight touchdowns, making him an early Heisman Trophy candidate. Transfer wide receiver Devontez Walker made his North Carolina debut last weekend after receiving an eligibility waiver from the NCAA, catching six passes for 43 yards. Walker tied for the Mid-American Conference lead in receiving touchdowns with 11 as a member of Kent State last season, so he gives North Carolina's offense even more firepower than it already had.

Why Miami (FL) can cover

Miami is coming off a crushing loss to Georgia Tech, but it scored at least 38 points in its first four games. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke leads the ACC in completion percentage (72.6) and has thrown 12 touchdowns this season. He had three touchdown passes at Temple in his only road start of the season, which resulted in a 41-7 victory.

Junior running back Henry Parrish Jr. leads the rushing attack with 59 carries for 379 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. North Carolina's defense has looked mediocre at times this season, allowing 34 points to Appalachian State and 24 points to Pittsburgh. Miami has won five of its last seven road games, so it will be confident heading into this game.

How to make North Carolina vs. Miami picks

