Nebraska @ Northwestern

Current Records: Nebraska 0-1; Northwestern 2-0

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cornhuskers and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. The odds don't look promising for Nebraska, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Nebraska had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 52-17 loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Nebraska was down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Adrian Martinez, who accumulated 105 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 77 yards.

Meanwhile, Northwestern dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Iowa Hawkeyes 21-20. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 17 to nothing deficit. No one had a standout game offensively for Northwestern, but they got scores from RB Jesse Brown and WR Kyric McGowan.

The Cornhuskers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in October of last year, sneaking past 13-10. Will Nebraska repeat their success, or does Northwestern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Northwestern have won three out of their last five games against Nebraska.