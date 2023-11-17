Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-6, Notre Dame 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

What to Know

Wake Forest fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 3:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Wake Forest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 26-6 defeat to North Carolina State.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Demon Deacons weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only seven rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as North Carolina State rushed for 268.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Notre Dame last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 31-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Clemson.

Despite the defeat, Notre Dame had strong showings from Audric Estime, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, and Sam Hartman, who rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries. Spencer Shrader did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and two extra points.

Wake Forest has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for Notre Dame, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-3.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Notre Dame, as the team is favored by a full 24.5 points. This contest will be Wake Forest's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 24.5-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Notre Dame has won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last 8 years.