Notre Dame vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, Camping World Bowl odds, spread, line, kickoff time, preview
Don't forget about this matchup on the day of the College Football Playoff semifinals
While the College Football Playoff will rightfully own the conversation on Saturday, it can't be forgotten that we're set to be treated to some other intriguing bowl games, one of which will see No. 15 Notre Dame go up against Iowa State. The Irish will be looking to cap off another 10-win season on a high note while the Cyclones will look for a signature win after struggling a bit during the regular season against the Big 12 competition.
Las Vegas predicts a tight one in Orlando. Will the favored Irish take care of business, or can the Cyclones pull the upset? Here's how to watch the Camping World Bowl and which storylines to follow ahead of the game.
Storylines
Notre Dame: Because of its brand, Notre Dame quickly gets ripped apart whenever it loses (sometimes spectacularly) on the big stage. Somewhat quietly, though, this team has put together a really nice season and has played its best football down the stretch. But with coach Brian Kelly parting ways with offensive coordinator Chip Long earlier this month, what does the Notre Dame offense look like against Iowa State? There was no real public answer for the decision, but it was an intriguing move nonetheless. Can quarterback Ian Book and the offense pick up where it left off at the end of the year, or will the shakeup cause them to skip a beat?
Iowa State: The Cyclones are arguably the unluckiest 7-5 team out there. Matt Campbell's group lost to Iowa, Baylor and Oklahoma by a combined four points. This team could just as easily have won nine or even 10 games. The analytics like Iowa State more than what the record indicates. SP+ has the Cyclones as a top-25 team with a top-25 defense. Will that defense be able to slow down a Notre Dame offense that has caught fire late? The Irish averaged 39 points per game in November and scored at least 40 in their final three games.
Viewing information
Event: Camping World Bowl
Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Camping World Bowl prediction, picks
Iowa State plays up for big games, and a chance to knock off Notre Dame falls into that category. Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy is must-see TV, and the defense should do enough to keep this close. The one thing that is concerning for an outright upset pick, though, is whether Iowa State can run the ball and play some keep-away. Pick: Iowa State +3.5
So who will win Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, and which side of the spread is hitting more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Penn State vs. Memphis, Cotton Bowl pick
The New Year's Six games kick off Saturday with the Cotton Bowl featuring the top Group of...
-
Air Force runs over Wazzu in Cheez-It
The Falcons notched their winningest season since the 90s with a win in the Cheez-It Bowl
-
2019-20 College football bowl schedule
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
-
Bowl game picks, schedule for Saturday
The College Football Playoff semifinals lead a set of four intriguing games on Saturday
-
USC loses Slovis in Holiday Bowl loss
Slovis suffered the injury in the third quarter while dropping back for a pass attempt
-
Mond, Aggies beat Oklahoma State 24-14
The Aggies came back from a 14-0 deficit in the opening quarter to down the Pokes
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Washington State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Washington State vs. Air Force football game