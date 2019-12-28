Notre Dame vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, Camping World Bowl odds, spread, line, kickoff time, preview

While the College Football Playoff will rightfully own the conversation on Saturday, it can't be forgotten that we're set to be treated to some other intriguing bowl games, one of which will see No. 15 Notre Dame go up against Iowa State. The Irish will be looking to cap off another 10-win season on a high note while the Cyclones will look for a signature win after struggling a bit during the regular season against the Big 12 competition.

Las Vegas predicts a tight one in Orlando. Will the favored Irish take care of business, or can the Cyclones pull the upset? Here's how to watch the Camping World Bowl and which storylines to follow ahead of the game.

Storylines

Notre Dame: Because of its brand, Notre Dame quickly gets ripped apart whenever it loses (sometimes spectacularly) on the big stage. Somewhat quietly, though, this team has put together a really nice season and has played its best football down the stretch. But with coach Brian Kelly parting ways with offensive coordinator Chip Long earlier this month, what does the Notre Dame offense look like against Iowa State? There was no real public answer for the decision, but it was an intriguing move nonetheless. Can quarterback Ian Book and the offense pick up where it left off at the end of the year, or will the shakeup cause them to skip a beat?

Iowa State: The Cyclones are arguably the unluckiest 7-5 team out there. Matt Campbell's group lost to Iowa, Baylor and Oklahoma by a combined four points. This team could just as easily have won nine or even 10 games. The analytics like Iowa State more than what the record indicates. SP+ has the Cyclones as a top-25 team with a top-25 defense. Will that defense be able to slow down a Notre Dame offense that has caught fire late? The Irish averaged 39 points per game in November and scored at least 40 in their final three games.

Viewing information

Event: Camping World Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Camping World Bowl prediction, picks

Iowa State plays up for big games, and a chance to knock off Notre Dame falls into that category. Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy is must-see TV, and the defense should do enough to keep this close. The one thing that is concerning for an outright upset pick, though, is whether Iowa State can run the ball and play some keep-away. Pick: Iowa State +3.5

